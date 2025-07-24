World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Hulk Hogan Dead at 71: Legendary Wrestler and Actor Passes Away at Home in Florida

Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Reportedly Dies at 71
Society

Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, has reportedly passed away at the age of 71, according to British outlet The Sun. The source claims that the wrestling legend died at his residence in Florida, USA, after his heart suddenly stopped.

Hulk Hogan (4868081096)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mike Kalasnik, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Hulk Hogan (4868081096)

The report has not yet been confirmed by U.S. media or Hogan’s representatives, and fans around the world are awaiting official updates.

Beyond his monumental career in professional wrestling, Hogan was also a prominent figure in American pop culture, with major appearances in film and television. He made his acting debut in Rocky III in 1982, portraying the character "Thunderlips" opposite Sylvester Stallone.

He later starred in well-known titles including Thunder in Paradise, Suburban Commando, and guest appearances in popular series like The A-Team and Walker, Texas Ranger.

A Career That Defined an Era

Hogan began his wrestling career in 1977 and rose to international fame as the face of the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), now known as WWE. Known for his charismatic persona, trademark mustache, and catchphrases, he became one of the most recognizable athletes in the world during the 1980s and 1990s.

For more than three decades, Hulk Hogan remained a central figure in wrestling entertainment, helping to shape the global appeal of the industry. He was a multiple-time world champion and headlined countless pay-per-view events, including WrestleMania.

“Say your prayers, take your vitamins, and you will never go wrong,” — Hulk Hogan's motto that inspired millions of fans worldwide.

While his personal life was not without controversy, his influence on both sports entertainment and American media is indisputable. If confirmed, his passing would mark the end of an era for fans across generations.

As of now, no official statement has been released by Hogan’s family or WWE.

 

The Soviet Suplex: Hulk Hogan's Unlikely Popularity in Russia

Long before Russians had access to McDonald’s or MTV, there was one American icon who managed to body-slam his way into the hearts of Soviet citizens: Hulk Hogan.

In the late 1980s, as perestroika cracked open the Iron Curtain, glimpses of Western pop culture began trickling into the USSR. Among the most unforgettable was the golden-haired, musclebound wrestler who called everyone “brother” and tore his shirt in a frenzy: Hulk Hogan.

Despite the Cold War tension—and perhaps because of it—Hogan became a cult figure among young Soviet viewers. Bootleg VHS tapes of WrestleMania, smuggled into Moscow and Leningrad, were passed from hand to hand like sacred artifacts. For a generation that had grown up on stoic Soviet sports heroes, Hogan’s cartoonish charisma and theatrical bravado were irresistible.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Hogan's legend only grew. Russian television began airing American wrestling matches in the 1990s, and Hogan—then the face of WWF (now WWE)—was instantly recognizable. For many Russians, he wasn’t just a wrestler. He was a symbol of the bizarre, powerful, and colorful world that had once been off-limits.

Even today, Hogan's name evokes a smile from Russian millennials who remember the first time they saw him bodyslam Andre the Giant or shout about vitamins and prayers. In a country far removed from Venice Beach, Hulkamania found fertile ground—not in politics or ideology, but in pure, theatrical entertainment.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
