World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Avoid Burnout: How to Extend the Life of Your Washing Machine

Why Your Washing Machine Needs a Break: Expert Maintenance Tips
Society

When a washing machine runs without pause—especially during weekends or after a holiday when laundry piles up—it may wear out much faster. While it might seem efficient to power through multiple loads in one go, prolonged operation can severely damage your appliance, especially if it's an older model.

Washing machine
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Washing machine

Many modern machines have built-in protective features, but even these aren't foolproof. Continuous usage increases strain on the motor, electronic components, and internal systems. Repeated wash cycles can cause overheating, leading to faster wear and tear. Older models are especially vulnerable, where overheating may result in major malfunctions.

Why Taking a Break Matters

To ensure optimal performance, experts recommend giving your washer at least a 30–60 minute break between cycles. This is particularly important after intensive wash settings that push the machine to its limits. A break allows key components like the motor to cool down, helping to prevent premature damage. Though today's machines are built to handle back-to-back loads, continuous strain is still best avoided.

How to Properly Maintain Your Washing Machine

To extend your machine’s life, make the most of built-in smart features, such as sensors that adjust water and energy use based on load size. These can enhance efficiency while reducing wear. However, it's important to remember that eco-programs, while resource-saving, often run at lower temperatures and longer durations, which may not clean thoroughly. To prevent residue buildup and unpleasant odors, it’s advisable to run a high-temperature cycle—such as at 60 °C—every few washes. This helps sanitize not just the clothes but the machine itself.

Practical Advice

Though some online claim to do five or six washes a day without issue, such usage is more the exception than the rule. The older or less expensive the machine, the higher the risk of failure under such heavy loads. In the long term, it's wise to give your washer downtime, load it properly, and avoid overfilling. Using the correct amount of detergent also helps preserve the health of the appliance.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia Suggests Preemptive Strikes as NATO Targets Russia's Kaliningrad Enclave

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, added to the rising tension by suggesting that Moscow may consider preemptive strikes on the West

NATO's Eastern Flank Plan Targets Russian Territory, Moscow Fires Back
NATO Has Capability to Annihilate Kaliningrad, Says Top US General
General Donahue: Kaliningrad Could Be Wiped Out Faster Than Ever Before
Indian Oil Minister: We Can Replace Russian Crude If Needed
Expert: Abrams and Leopards Falling to Russian Tanks and Drones
Thailand and Cambodia Exchange Fire: New Southeast Asian War Brewing? Andrey Mihayloff Russian Agents in Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Agencies? Lyuba Lulko Mother Volga: The River That Built Russia Galina Tychinskaja
Russian MP Calls Donald Trump Russia's Real Enemy
Putin Keeps Silence as Trump Raises Pressure on Moscow
Trump Endorses NATO’s Plan for Russia’s Capitulation in Ukraine Conflict
Trump Endorses NATO’s Plan for Russia’s Capitulation in Ukraine Conflict
Last materials
Serbia to Repatriate All Gold Reserves in Move Toward Financial Sovereignty
New Russian ‘Husky’ Submarine Program Under Kremlin Scrutiny
Cola-Based Sodas May Harm Brain Function, New Study Finds
Russian Scientists Turn Microbes into Glowing Arctic Toxin Detectors
Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Reportedly Dies at 71
Putin Raises Naval Flag on New Nuclear Submarine Knyaz Pozharsky
Why Your Washing Machine Needs a Break: Expert Maintenance Tips
Arrow Attack at Russian Research Plant: Two Women in Critical Condition
Thailand and Cambodia Exchange Fire: New Southeast Asian War Brewing?
No Survivors in An-24 Crash: Stories of Families Lost in the Amur Tragedy
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.