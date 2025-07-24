Entire Families Perish in Devastating An-24 Plane Crash

No Survivors in An-24 Crash: Stories of Families Lost in the Amur Tragedy

The Russian Investigative Committee has officially confirmed that none of the more than 40 passengers aboard the An-24 aircraft that crashed in the Amur region survived. The agency revealed the grim update via its official Telegram channel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Niklitov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Taiga

A criminal investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash, and experienced forensic investigators have been dispatched to the site. Among those who perished were ordinary citizens, entire families, and devoted professionals — each with their own story, now cut short.

A Family’s Final Journey: Fitness Coach Sergei Shiyan and Loved Ones

Sergei Shiyan, a prominent fitness coach from Khabarovsk, died in the crash along with his wife Natalia and their 18-month-old daughter Eva. The family was reportedly en route to Tynda, Natalia’s hometown, for a vacation.

Sergei had worked for seven years at the “Sky” fitness club, specializing in personal training and body sculpting. He graduated from the Far Eastern State University of Railway Transport. Natalia was a biotechnologist, employed at the Khabarovsk Oil Refinery, and a graduate of the Pacific State University.

A Tin Wedding Anniversary That Turned to Tragedy

Another couple aboard the doomed flight — Alexander Mamedov, a shop owner from the Amur region, and his wife Elena — were on their way to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary, known as the "tin wedding." Their love story began in a hair salon more than a decade ago. It was a second marriage for both; each had a child from previous relationships. Elena had continued working at the same salon where they met.

They never made it to their destination. Their loved ones learned of their fate from news reports.

Meet Me at the Airport: A Grandmother’s Final Text

Elena Velikanova, 55, was on her way to pick up her 8-year-old granddaughter and take her home to the village of Gorny for the summer holidays. She had just messaged her family at 10:04 AM: “In the plane, meet me.”

“The plan was for them to take the train home together,” said the girl’s parents. “We’re now afraid to tell our daughter that her grandmother is gone.”

Tickets had been purchased a week in advance. Now, more than 40 relatives are gathered at Tynda Airport awaiting news. A temporary shelter has been set up in the nearby settlement of Kuvykta.

The Phone Call That Saved a Life

Marina Avalyan, one of the passengers initially slated to board the flight, exited the plane minutes before takeoff — saved by a call from her daughter. Her granddaughter had fallen ill, and her daughter asked her to stay behind and care for the younger child.

“She really did leave the plane, collected her luggage, and went home,” said Samvel, her husband’s brother. “The ambulance had to take the older girl to the hospital, and there was no one to stay with the younger one.”

Marina’s last-minute decision spared her life — a twist of fate tied to a family emergency.

Crew Members Among the Dead

Flight attendant Anastasia Bessmertnaya was among the victims. She had been working in aviation since 2007 and met her husband, a flight mechanic, on the job. The couple had two daughters.

The aircraft was piloted by Vyacheslav Logvinov, a graduate of the Air Defense Forces Institute in Aktobe. He had been living in Irkutsk and working for the Angara airline. The An-24 plane involved in the crash was 49 years old, manufactured in January 1976 and making its first flight the same year.

This tragedy not only raises questions about aircraft age and safety but also leaves behind dozens of grieving families — each forever marked by the sudden loss.