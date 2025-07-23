Tax Troubles Follow Rock Icon Ozzy Osbourne Beyond the Grave

Ozzy Osbourne's Farewell Shadowed by $5 Million Tax Debt

Ozzy Osbourne's final bow is marred by unresolved financial troubles that may haunt his legacy and complicate inheritance issues for his family.

Legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22 at the age of 76, less than three weeks after delivering his final performance in his hometown of Birmingham. But behind the curtain of his emotional farewell lies a troubling financial shadow: a mounting tax debt reportedly totaling $5 million (approximately 400 million rubles).

“The question remains: Did Osbourne manage to pay off his debts with revenue from his farewell tour—or did he leave a financial storm behind?”

According to RadarOnline, the Osbourne family is listed as having two outstanding tax obligations with the U.S. government. The first debt, amounting to $689,107, originated in 2023. The second, far larger sum of $4,362,410, was recorded just a year later, in 2024.

This substantial liability may seriously complicate the division of Osbourne’s estate, raising questions about the rock icon’s actual net worth at the time of his death. With Parkinson’s disease forcing him to perform seated on a special throne in his final concerts, fans and financial analysts alike are left to wonder whether the farewell tour generated enough income to address these debts.

A Legacy in Limbo

While fans around the world mourn the loss of a rock legend, his heirs now face a potentially complex legal and financial process. Despite his decades-long music career, endorsement deals, and international fame, Osbourne's financial health at the time of his passing remains unclear.

“His final act may have ended on stage, but backstage, a new chapter begins—for accountants and lawyers.”

With the artist’s estate now under scrutiny, it’s likely that further details will emerge about the true scale of his financial affairs. For now, the prince of darkness leaves behind more than just a musical legacy—he leaves a financial puzzle his family will need to solve.