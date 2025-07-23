Urban Pigeons: The Cute Menace Threatening Your Health

Pigeons have become an inseparable symbol of city life — we feed them in parks, admire their cooing from balconies, and find their plump figures perched on rooftops oddly comforting. Yet behind this peaceful façade lurks a serious health hazard. The more we uncover, the more we may want to cross the street when we see them.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mr SG, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Pigeons

“Pigeons are not just background noise in urban life — they're mobile carriers of dangerous pathogens, some of which rival the risks posed by rats.”

They Coo — and Carry Disease

Often overlooked, pigeons are now being compared by scientists to urban rats — only more invasive. Unlike rodents, pigeons make themselves at home outside our windows and above children's playgrounds. Research shows these birds can transmit up to 60 diseases — a stark contrast to the roughly 40 associated with rats. And many infections don’t require direct contact with the birds at all.

From Ornithosis to Cryptococcosis: The Hidden Dangers

Consider this true story: a man cleaned a balcony that had long served as a pigeon nest. Within days, he developed a fever, chills, and difficulty breathing. Diagnosis: ornithosis. In another case, a woman inhaled dust from a pigeon-infested attic — the result was cryptococcosis, a severe fungal infection of the lungs.

These illnesses are often transmitted through dried pigeon droppings, which turn to fine, inhalable dust. This dust lingers near nests in attics, balconies, basements, and benches — precisely where children love to play.

Too Friendly for Comfort

Pigeons’ fearlessness toward humans makes them especially insidious. They thrive around hospitals, schools, and playgrounds, leaving droppings that, once dry, become invisible biological time bombs.

That’s why across Europe:

Feeding pigeons is banned

Wire mesh is installed on rooftops and attics

Regular nest removal and disinfection is mandated

Superbugs on the Wing

Studies in New York and beyond have revealed another layer of danger — pigeon droppings often harbor antibiotic-resistant bacteria. These superbugs represent one of modern medicine’s most alarming threats, and similar strains are already being detected in Russia’s largest cities.

What seems like a simple mess is, in reality, a delivery system for infections that modern medicine struggles to treat.

Protect Yourself: Simple Urban Rules

Never feed pigeons, no matter the setting

Use masks and gloves when cleaning pigeon-prone areas

Keep children away from pigeons and their nesting spots

Install mesh on balconies and attics, especially in high-rise buildings

Report pigeon infestations to building management

What once seemed like harmless cooing may, in fact, be the call of an unseen threat. Staying aware and taking small precautions could protect your lungs — and your life.