Hoarseness? It Might Be XFG — A New, Milder COVID-19 Strain in Russia

Russia Confirms Spread of New XFG COVID Variant with Unusual Symptom
Society

A new COVID-19 variant known as XFG or Stratus is spreading across Russia, with over a hundred confirmed cases and a unique symptom — hoarseness of voice. According to Rospotrebnadzor, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, the strain is considered more contagious than previous versions but less dangerous to health overall.

SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strain
Photo: wearecovert.com by Covert, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strain

“A total of 114 cases of the XFG strain have been identified. The highest number of cases — 54% — have been reported in Moscow. The first confirmed case in Russia was detected on April 24, 2025,” the agency reported.

The new variant is being closely monitored by Russian health authorities, who emphasize that the illness generally presents with mild symptoms. Hoarseness of voice is emerging as a key indicator of this specific strain.

WHO: Global Risk from XFG Remains Low

In late June, the World Health Organization released a statement regarding the global status of the XFG variant. The organization assessed the strain’s public health risk as low on a global scale and affirmed that currently available COVID-19 vaccines are expected to remain effective against this version.

Despite its higher transmissibility, XFG has not been linked to increased hospitalizations or severe outcomes. Experts continue to encourage vaccination, regular monitoring, and symptom awareness as the most effective tools in managing the virus’s spread.

Russian epidemiologists are continuing to analyze the variant’s behavior and advise the public to maintain common-sense health precautions, especially in high-density urban areas like Moscow where the majority of cases are concentrated.

