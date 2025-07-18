Brawl Between Sisters and Police at Moscow Children's Center Caught on Video

Moscow Sisters Attack Police Officers During Arrest Attempt

A violent altercation between two sisters and police officers at a children’s center in Moscow was captured on video and published by Shot Telegram channel.

The footage shows law enforcement officers attempting to detain a young man. A woman in a pink dress intervenes, attacking one of the officers from behind and delivering several sweeping blows to his head. The officer responds by throwing her over his hip in self-defense.

The confrontation escalated when the second sister arrived and began fighting the officers as well.

A criminal case has been initiated on charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer while performing official duties. Authorities have not yet disclosed further details about the identities of the women or the young man involved in the incident.