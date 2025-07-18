Shocking Lightning Bolt Hits Residential Area Near Moscow

Lightning Strikes Near Homes in Moscow Suburbs, Caught on Video

A powerful lightning strike hit near residential buildings in the Moscow region, startling locals and causing a burst of discussion on social media. The moment was recorded by eyewitnesses and later published on the Telegram channel “What’s up, Moscow?”.

The video, reportedly filmed from the window of a private house, shows a bolt of lightning striking the yard of a neighboring building close to a wooded area. The impact is accompanied by a deafening sound and a bright flash.

The exact location of the incident has not been confirmed, but it is believed to have occurred somewhere in the Moscow suburbs.

No injuries or damage have been reported at this time, but the event has drawn attention due to the proximity of the strike to residential homes. It also serves as a reminder of the increasing intensity of summer thunderstorms in the region.