Maria Sharapova Lists $25 Million Japanese-Style Mansion in California

Tennis Star Maria Sharapova Seeks Buyer for Oceanfront Retreat
Society

Former Russian tennis champion Maria Sharapova has decided to part ways with her luxurious home in the United States. According to The Wall Street Journal, she has listed her distinctive mansion near Los Angeles for just under $25 million, citing real estate agents handling the sale.

Maria Sharapova
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by BrokenSphere, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Maria Sharapova

The stunning residence is located in the upscale coastal neighborhood of Manhattan Beach, approximately 32 kilometers from downtown LA. With its panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, the home stands out for its serene Japanese-style architecture and refined landscaping.

A signature feature of the property is a tall, lush hedge that offers privacy while enhancing the Zen-like ambiance. Though there is no tennis court, the home boasts a spacious, light-filled interior room that features a living Japanese tree as its natural centerpiece. Outdoors, a pool and terrace round out the tranquil environment.

The mansion’s interior is noted for its high ceilings and expansive windows that bathe the living spaces in natural light. The design embraces minimalist aesthetics, with pale tones and a deliberate absence of bold contrasts. Sharapova revealed that the home's concrete walls are a key artistic statement and that the building process took nearly three years due to the complexity of working with that material.

“The walls are an art piece in themselves,” Sharapova said, highlighting the uniqueness of her design vision.

If sold at the current asking price, the deal could become one of the largest real estate transactions in the Manhattan Beach market.

Inside Maria Sharapova's California House
