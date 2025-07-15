World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Michael Jordan Shocks Greek Restaurant with €10,000 Tip

Michael Jordan Leaves €10,000 Tip at Greek Restaurant
American basketball icon Michael Jordan recently created a stir in Greece—not on the court, but at a restaurant in the coastal town of Vouliagmeni, near Athens. During a special evening out, Jordan left a staggering €10,000 tip for the staff, turning an ordinary shift into an unforgettable moment for the entire team.

Michael jordan (51278165340)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Zach Catanzareti Photo, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Jordan, widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, was in Greece combining leisure with business. He spent time relaxing on the island of Spetses and later took part in the Board of Greatness event hosted by the Jordan brand in the capital city.

The legendary athlete dined on a private seaside terrace set up especially for the occasion, enjoying an exquisite menu curated by Georgios Papaioannou, the restaurant’s owner and head chef. The culinary offerings emphasized fresh seafood and authentic Greek flavors, tailored to reflect the country's rich gastronomic heritage.

According to sources, Jordan expressed deep appreciation for both the hospitality and the outstanding quality of the meal. As a gesture of gratitude, he presented the team with a tip worth €10,000—a reward that recognized their impeccable service and left them in awe.

The night has already become legendary among the restaurant's staff, who say they were honored to serve a global icon and are still stunned by his extraordinary generosity.

