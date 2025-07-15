World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
TikTok Users Warn Labubu Is “Cursed” and Destroying Lives

Online Users Burn Labubu Toys Amid Demonic Possession Rumors
Users across social media have begun burning their Labubu toys following viral rumors that the plush figures are connected to a demon. The bizarre phenomenon was first reported by the British outlet joe.co.uk.

Labubu "Exciting Macaron" Green Grape
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gurumark, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Labubu "Exciting Macaron" Green Grape

One user, @jessicavibezx, posted a now-viral TikTok video showing her torching the toy over a bonfire. Her caption read: "Don’t buy Labubu—they’re cursed and will ruin your life."

Meanwhile, users on the platform X (formerly Twitter) have begun spreading the theory that Labubu is linked to Pazuzu—an ancient demon of the wind with a humanoid body, lion or dog-like head, clawed limbs, and four wings. They also point out that Pazuzu appears in the horror classic The Exorcist, and have noted uncanny visual similarities between the demon and the Labubu doll.

One post warned, "Attention: Labubu is not a toy. It’s a cult. A plush vessel for the demon Pazuzu. Anyone who brings it home signs a pact—especially when it’s given to a child."

Another user added, "Labubu equals Pazuzu. Don’t invite demons into your home."

Pop Mart has seen its market capitalization grow significantly, reaching $40 billion thanks to “customer interest in Pop Mart toys.” According to Bloomberg, “first-half revenue increased by at least 200%, while profits grew by 350%.” 

One of the drivers of demand was Labubu plush toys, a designer series with recognizable bunny ears and a wide, toothy smile created by Hong Kong designer and writer Long Jiasheng (Kasing Lung). Although Pop Mart has been producing these toys since 2019, their explosive growth in popularity occurred in 2024, when the collection gained viral popularity first in Asia and then around the world, facilitated by the support of world celebrities and social media trends.

