The Ultimate Guide to Sunscreen Stain Removal and Prevention

How to Remove Yellow Sunscreen Stains from White Clothes and Swimwear

Yellowish stains from sunscreen are a headache for anyone who wants to keep white t-shirts and swimwear looking perfect after a sunny day. Why does sunscreen leave these marks, and can you restore your clothes’ original freshness? Here is a detailed guide to prevent stains from ruining your mood or wardrobe.

Why Sunscreen Leaves Stains

The culprit is chemical filters, especially avobenzone, which interact with minerals in water and fabric fibers. This reaction causes yellow and orange halos, most visible on white and light-colored items. Oils in the sunscreen further fix the stain into the fibers, and hard or chlorinated pool water only makes things worse.

Effective Methods for Removing Stains

1. Natural Remedies

For delicate and light fabrics, gentle home treatments work best:

Marseille Soap: Moisten the stain, rub the soap until it foams, leave for 10-15 minutes, then rinse with cold water. Repeat if necessary.

Baking Soda: Sprinkle on the dry stain, wait 30 minutes, brush off the powder, and wash as usual.

Lemon Juice: Apply a few drops to the stain on white fabric, place in the sun for 30 minutes, then wash.

2. Specialized Products

For technical fabrics, sports swimwear, and stubborn stains, try:

Sodium Percarbonate: An eco-friendly bleach for whites — soak in a warm solution for an hour.

Enzyme Stain Removers: Break down the oily molecules in sunscreen. Apply, wait as directed, then wash.

Eco-Friendly Degreasers: Great for fresh and greasy stains — spray, wait, then launder.

Preventing Stains Before They Happen