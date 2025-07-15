World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Crocs Might Be Comfortable, But They Can Harm Your Health

Doctor Warns of Crocs-Linked Skin and Joint Problems
Popular among millions, Crocs may seem like the perfect summer footwear: lightweight, water-resistant, and comfortable. However, Dr. Mariyat Mukhina, a dermatologist and infectious disease specialist, has raised serious health concerns about the trend in an interview with Life.ru.

Pink Water Crocs
Photo: flickr.com by Pink Sherbet Photography from USA, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
"The main danger of wearing Crocs and other rubber shoes lies in their lack of proper ventilation and protection for the feet," the doctor said. "Rubber can create a greenhouse effect on the skin—a warm, moist environment that promotes the growth of bacteria and fungi. This significantly increases the risk of skin infections, especially for people with diabetes or other predispositions to dermatological conditions such as athlete’s foot or bacterial skin lesions."

She also highlighted that aside from skin problems, wearing such footwear can cause severe orthopedic issues. The lack of proper cushioning and arch support in rubber shoes can lead to flat feet, corns, and calluses. Worse, it can negatively impact gait and posture, causing back and joint pain and contributing to the progression of spinal conditions like osteochondrosis.

"Without proper cushioning, the legs cannot handle stress effectively, leading to muscle and joint overstrain," the specialist continued. "This may result in chronic pain and limited mobility. The foot is the foundation of shock absorption for the entire musculoskeletal system; when its function is impaired, it can disrupt body alignment, motor muscle chains, and accelerate spinal degeneration."

Rubber footwear should be considered a specialized product—not suitable for long walking or daily use. It is best suited for hygienic work environments or professions that require extended sitting, like doctors working in sterile conditions without the need to walk long distances.

