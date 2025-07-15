World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Mass Food Poisoning at Turkish Wedding: Cake Sickens 60

60 Guests Poisoned by Wedding Cake in Turkey
A wedding celebration in the Turkish city of Şanlıurfa ended in mass illness after 60 guests were reportedly poisoned by the wedding cake, BirGün news outlet reports.

Cake
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Janine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Cake
“After the wedding, guests returned home and began complaining of abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting. They realized they had been poisoned and went to the hospital. Around 60 guests sought medical attention overnight with similar symptoms,” the portal reported.

Interestingly, the bride and groom were not affected, as they reportedly only sampled the cake and did not consume a full portion, according to BirGün.

The incident has raised concerns about food safety at large social events in Turkey, particularly with regard to dessert storage and handling during hot summer months. An investigation into the origin and preparation of the cake is expected to follow.

