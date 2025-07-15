Torrential Rains Shut Down Moscow Transit and Flood Underground

Moscow Flooded After Massive Summer Storm

On July 15, Moscow, parts of the Moscow Region, and neighboring territories were hit by intense thunderstorms accompanied by torrential downpours, hail, and wind gusts reaching up to 20 meters per second. Despite the storm, temperatures soared to a stifling 28–30°C, intensifying the effect of the tropical-like weather system.

In some districts, a month's worth of rain fell in less than two hours, with the heaviest downpours striking northern, eastern, northeastern, and southeastern parts of the capital.

“Heavy showers and squally winds will persist at least until midnight,” warned meteorologists. Evgeny Tishkovets, lead specialist at the Phobos Weather Center, predicted that rains would continue in the Moscow region until Friday, July 18. Only after that will dry, sunny weather return.

Streets and Metro Stations Flooded

Muscovites captured dramatic scenes of the storm's aftermath, flooding social media with images and videos showing waterlogged streets, flooded metro stations, and impassable underpasses. At one point, the vestibule of the Rizhskaya station on the Big Circle Line was temporarily shut down due to flooding.

Moscow's Department of Transportation warned of localized delays and route changes for surface transport. At the Technopark metro station, videos showed water pouring from the ceiling, even cascading down the walls of a moving train in the same area.

Traffic was completely halted on Dmitrovskoye Highway near Verkhniye Likhobory metro station. Aeroexpress trains to Sheremetyevo Airport were temporarily suspended due to technical disruptions, though service was later restored. The VDNH cable car was shut down, and flooding on Otkrytoye Highway near Metrogorodok delayed trams, with around ten tram sets lined up in a massive backup.

On Avtozavodskaya Street, emergency services had to rescue two individuals from flooded vehicles, as reported by Shot. In the Talisman residential complex, water was seen pouring directly onto cars parked in an underground garage.

As meteorologists warn that the rains may continue for several more days, Muscovites are bracing for further disruptions and hoping that the worst has passed.