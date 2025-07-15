Scandal at Vkusno i Tochka: Employee Spits in Food After Verbal Abuse

Fast Food Worker Fired for Spitting in Burger Amid Threats

An employee of the fast-food chain Vkusno i Tochka was immediately dismissed after a viral video showed him spitting in a customer's burger during a shift in Rostov Region. According to the worker, he was provoked by verbal abuse and threats from clients. The case has sparked public outrage and a pending sanitary inspection.

The employee, identified only as Nikita, had been working at the restaurant for about a year. The incident occurred during his evening shift on July 14, in the drive-thru service area. As reported by the Telegram channel Baza, Nikita explained that a group of customers began acting aggressively, yelling, insulting staff, and demanding faster service.

“They started threatening me, saying they would get out of the car and punch me,” Nikita reportedly told management.

According to the employee, he warned his supervisors about the threats, but they failed to respond. In a moment of frustration, he spat into the burger he was preparing for the aggressive customers.

The viral video captures Nikita removing a patty from a tray, picking up a burger bun with his other hand, then glancing around before spitting directly on it. He calmly placed the patty back on top, completing the order as if nothing had happened.

“I had never done anything like this before,” Nikita said in his defense, according to internal reports.

After the video surfaced online, Vkusno i Tochka promptly fired the worker. The incident took place in a local branch of the chain in the Rostov region, and has now attracted the attention of Rospotrebnadzor, the Russian consumer watchdog, which will conduct a full sanitary inspection.

As public discussion intensifies, the case highlights the broader issue of employee protection and customer conduct in the fast-food industry. While the worker's behavior was condemned, some voices online questioned how such abuse could have been tolerated without intervention from management.