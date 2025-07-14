World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
DPRK Opens Luxury Resort on Missile-Test Coastline

While North Korea’s new Wonsan-Kalma resort does not operate under the all-inclusive model, it still provides a surprisingly comfortable and comprehensive vacation experience for Russian travelers.

Wonsan in North Korea
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by stngiam, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Wonsan in North Korea

The resort features a five-kilometer beach with white sand and warm seawater, and the hotels offer full-board accommodation. While it's not technically all-inclusive, everything one needs for a comfortable stay is available — from an aqua park and restaurants to cafés and entertainment centers.

What’s Included in the Package?

The average price for an eight-day vacation in Wonsan is around 150,000 rubles (approximately $1,600) per person. This includes flights on the Vladivostok–Pyongyang–Wonsan route, hotel accommodation, three meals a day, an excursion program, travel insurance, and visa arrangements.

A Strategic Bet on Russian Tourism

The Wonsan-Kalma resort complex, located on North Korea’s Kalma Peninsula, opened its doors in June 2025. Built with a clear focus on attracting Russian tourists, the resort spans 2.5 square kilometers and features 54 hotels, spa centers, restaurants, and entertainment facilities.

One of its main draws is the untouched beach landscape — and for those seeking unusual experiences, there’s even a view of the nearby missile testing range.

A Vision of Year-Round Hospitality

Promoted as a model of North Korean hospitality and cultural tourism, the complex is designed to be a year-round destination. It includes facilities for 20,000 guests, water parks, sports complexes, cultural venues, and shopping districts. Officials in Pyongyang hope the resort will boost the country’s tourism industry and improve its image among foreign visitors.

Backed by both economic and political aspirations, the opening of Wonsan-Kalma signals North Korea’s ongoing efforts to diversify its international partnerships — starting with the growing stream of Russian travelers.

Wonsan Resort in DPRK
