World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Doctors Amputate Lower Body in One of World’s Rarest Surgeries

Russian Man Undergoes Ultra-Rare Surgery to Remove Entire Lower Body
Society

In a groundbreaking medical procedure, doctors at the Blokhin National Medical Research Center of Oncology in Moscow have performed a hemicorporectomy—a radical and rarely attempted operation—to save the life of a 43-year-old man suffering from advanced skin cancer.

Surgery
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by John Asselin, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Surgery

The patient, Sergey Filimonenkov from the town of Vyazma in the Smolensk region, had spent over two decades in a wheelchair following a car accident. In 2024, he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of squamous cell carcinoma that had spread throughout his lower back and pelvic region.

Surgeons performed the 12-hour operation to remove his lower body, including the pelvis and both legs. According to Dr. Renat Valiev, head of orthopedic oncology at the center, this was the only chance to save the patient’s life.

“Hemicorporectomy was the only viable option. Such an operation has been performed only once before in Russia. Globally, there are fewer than 80 known cases, and most of them remain poorly documented,” said Dr. Valiev.

Despite the drastic nature of the surgery, the patient made a successful initial recovery and was discharged three weeks later to return home to Vyazma.

Hemicorporectomy involves the surgical removal of the pelvis and lower extremities. Due to its extremely invasive nature and the immense post-operative demands, it is rarely attempted even in severe oncological cases.

Earlier this year, in January 2025, surgeons in the Moscow region also removed a large benign tumor weighing 1.5 kilograms from the back of a man’s neck. Though not life-threatening, the tumor caused significant discomfort and restricted head movement. The two-hour operation was successful, and the patient recovered well.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
An-124 Ruslan Jet Flies Over Kyiv, Shocking Locals
World
An-124 Ruslan Jet Flies Over Kyiv, Shocking Locals Видео 
Experts Explain Russia’s 'New Approach' in Ukraine Talks
Former USSR
Experts Explain Russia’s 'New Approach' in Ukraine Talks
Ukraine Builds New Defensive Line 20km Behind Front to Fend Off Russian Advances
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine Builds New Defensive Line 20km Behind Front to Fend Off Russian Advances
Popular
Superman Director Kryptonite – James Gunn Is Not Talented

Modern Hollywood is evidently not interested in making Art…or making money…or making audiences want to see films.

Superman Director Kryptonite – James Gunn Is Not Talented
Superman Director Kryptonite – James Gunn Is Not Talented Guy Somerset Experts Explain Russia’s 'New Approach' in Ukraine Talks Lyuba Lulko Who Can Stop the United States From Its Imperialistic Bombing Campaigns? Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Last materials
Superman Director Kryptonite – James Gunn Is Not Talented
Hard Lessons – Postcards & Poverty
Experts Explain Russia’s 'New Approach' in Ukraine Talks
Kremlin Awaits Trump's Promised Announcement on Russia: 'Big Surprises Coming'
Moscow Plans 5G Metro Trains Following Autonomous Tram Launch
Ukraine Builds New Defensive Line 20km Behind Front to Fend Off Russian Advances
Epstein Was Murdered and Diversocrats are Morons
Trump Unlikely to Announce 'Revolutionary' Russia Sanctions
Putin Dismisses Pressure from Disillusioned Trump as Russia Advances in Ukraine
Zara Mogul Ortega Invests in Paris, Barcelona, and Florida Real Estate
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.