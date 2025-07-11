Moscow Leads in Urban Transport Tech with Autonomous Tram Rollout

Moscow Plans 5G Metro Trains Following Autonomous Tram Launch

In May 2024, Moscow unveiled its first fully autonomous tram, marking a significant milestone in the modernization of the city's public transportation system. The launch represents a broader push toward smart urban mobility and artificial intelligence integration on public railways.

Deputy Mayor of Moscow, Maksim Liksutov, confirmed that the city plans to build on this technological success by introducing a driverless metro train on the Big Circle Line (BKL). According to Liksutov, this new phase will rely heavily on a robust 5G network to ensure reliable, real-time control and communication with the automated trains.

“The future of urban transport lies in automation and precision,” said Liksutov during the presentation. “The 5G infrastructure we're developing will enable full deployment of driverless metro systems, beginning with the BKL, where we expect optimal conditions for implementation.”

Moscow has long been a pioneer in adopting transport innovations, and the self-driving tram initiative places the city at the forefront of Europe’s smart transit revolution. Authorities say the autonomous system has undergone extensive testing, with sensors, LIDAR, and AI algorithms ensuring safe and efficient navigation without human intervention.

The 5G-powered driverless metro trains are expected to launch in pilot mode in the coming year, further solidifying Moscow's position as a global leader in intelligent transportation systems.