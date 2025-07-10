World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Cadet Sabotages Commander’s Parachute in Fatal Incident

Cadet Accused of Killing Officer During Training Jump in Russia
A shocking tragedy has unfolded at the Ryazan Higher Airborne Command School in Russia, where a 20-year-old cadet has been arrested and charged with the murder of his commanding officer during a training exercise.

Pararescuemen jump from the ramp of an Air Force C-17 transport plane
Photo: flickr.com by DVIDSHUB, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Pararescuemen jump from the ramp of an Air Force C-17 transport plane

The suspect, identified as Ilya Kazantsev, allegedly tampered with the parachute of 24-year-old Ivan Selin, a veteran of the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. The incident occurred during a jump, when Selin’s main and reserve parachutes failed to open due to deliberately tied suspension lines.

Investigators discovered the lines had been bound with cargo cord, and DNA traces linked to Kazantsev were found on the equipment. The cadet later confessed to the sabotage, admitting he had intentionally tied both chutes to cause the fatal malfunction.

Motive: Personal Hostility or Retaliation?

Authorities suggest the motive may have stemmed from deep-seated resentment. Kazantsev, along with other cadets, was reportedly subjected to abuse and humiliation by Selin, although several fellow servicemen described the officer as strict but fair and disciplined.

The incident has drawn the attention of the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, who placed the case under personal supervision. Selin's body was found with the sabotaged gear still strapped to him.

Further intensifying the case, investigators later discovered another parachute kit with similarly tampered lines at the unit’s equipment depot. That gear was reportedly assigned to a company commander also involved in operations in Ukraine.

Kazantsev is currently in pretrial detention following a ruling by the Ryazan Garrison Military Court. He faces charges under Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code for murder.

