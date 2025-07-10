Grant’s Nap During Djokovic Match Sparks Online Buzz

Hugh Grant Nods Off Behind Queen Camilla at Wimbledon 2025

Wimbledon 2025 delivered more than just elite tennis—spectators were treated to a surprisingly light-hearted celebrity moment when iconic actor Hugh Grant was spotted dozing off mid-match.

The incident occurred on July 9 during the men’s singles quarterfinal between Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli. The 64-year-old star arrived in the prestigious Royal Box accompanied by his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein. Despite wearing sunglasses and being surrounded by British high society, Grant couldn’t resist a brief nap during the action-packed game.

What made the moment particularly noteworthy was the setting: Grant was seated in the front row of the Royal Box—directly behind Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom, who was also attending the match. Images of the napping actor quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Public reactions were mixed. Many found humor in the situation. The official BBC Sport account cheekily commented, “A little too much for Hugh Grant.” But some tennis fans were less amused.

“People queue from 3 a.m. for a ticket or a spot by the screen, and he slept through the tiebreak! It’s insulting,” wrote one user, emphasizing the significance of the moment for true fans of the sport.

Queen Camilla herself had greeted Djokovic earlier that day before he stepped onto Centre Court. This year’s tournament was packed with celebrities; in addition to Grant and Her Majesty, the stands featured David Beckham, Jessica Alba, Olivia Rodrigo, John Cena, and Glen Powell.