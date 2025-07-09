U.S. Traveler Praises Russian Churches, Architecture, and Warm People

American Tourist Amazed by Russia’s Architecture, Warm People, and Efficient Public Transport

Young American traveler Timothy Hollar spent his vacation in Russia and shared his impressions of the country.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by V.V.Sm., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Yaroslavl Church of Elijah the Prophet

During his trip, Hollar visited Saint Petersburg, Yaroslavl, and Rostov Veliky—three cities that left a lasting impression on him, 74.ru publication reports.

What struck him most, he said, was Russia's unique architecture, especially the abundance and beauty of churches.

"There are so many churches here, each with its own character. It’s unlike anything I’ve seen in the U.S.," he noted.

Another surprise for the visitor was how densely populated Russian cities felt compared to American ones. “There are simply a lot more people around—on the streets, in the parks, everywhere,” he observed.

Warmth Beyond Expectations

Before his visit, Hollar admitted to believing in a common Western stereotype: that Russians are cold and distant. But that impression quickly changed.

“People here were welcoming and friendly,” he said. “Russian families are much more open and warm to guests. They treat you like part of the family. That’s something you don’t see as often in the U.S.”

Russian Public Transport: 'A Thousand Times Better'

The American traveler was especially impressed by Russia’s public transportation. “It’s a thousand percent better than what we have in America,” Hollar declared, highlighting the convenience, accessibility, and reliability of buses, trains, and metro systems across Russian cities.

His visit appears to have not only challenged his preconceptions, but also left him with a newfound admiration for the country.