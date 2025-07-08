World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Hello Kitty Takes Over Russian Former McDonald's with Limited-Edition Pink Burger and Treats

Russia's Rebranded McDonald's Unveils Hello Kitty Pink Burger
Russian fast-food chain Vkusno i Tochka (the chain that came to Russia to replace McDonald's) is set to release a limited-edition Hello Kitty-themed burger featuring a bright pink bun and chicken patty, according to RIA Novosti citing the restaurant's press service.

Photo: vkusnoitochka is licensed under Free
Starting July 21, customers will be able to enjoy this special burger, which also includes a pink cheese sauce. Alongside the burger, the chain will offer combo boxes featuring nuggets and chicken strips decorated with the characters Badtz-Maru and Kuromi. Also joining the menu is soft serve ice cream topped with fruit-flavored jelly.

Hello Kitty, a white anthropomorphic cat with a red bow, is one of the most iconic characters in Japanese pop culture. Created by Sanrio in 1974, she has inspired countless pieces of merchandise, anime series, and video games.

In Japan, McDonald’s has also embraced the Hello Kitty brand. In the summer of 2025, themed toys appeared in children's meals, and earlier that year, McDonald’s in Hong Kong launched a collaboration featuring Hello Kitty collectibles.

