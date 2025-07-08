World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
6.6 Million Bumped from Flights: Who’s Most at Risk and Why

Society

Every year, millions of passengers are hit with an unpleasant surprise—before even setting foot on the plane. Despite holding valid, paid-for tickets, they’re denied boarding. The reason? Overbooking.

UAE airport
Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenA is licensed under Free for commercial use
Airlines often sell more tickets than available seats, banking on a few no-shows. But when everyone turns up—someone gets left behind.

Who’s Most at Risk?

According to data from Go.Compare, 6.6 million people worldwide were denied boarding due to overbooked flights. But not all travelers face the same odds. Some groups are far more vulnerable than others:

  • Business travelers: 38% have been bumped from a flight at least once.
  • Solo travelers: 21% report being denied boarding.
  • Groups of friends: 24% have faced overbooking setbacks.

Families with children are affected far less—only 12–16% were bumped. Why? Airlines are reluctant to separate families or move groups with children.

“Airlines may choose to rebook a solo traveler—it’s far easier than disrupting a family or a group of friends,” explains Rhys Jones, senior analyst at Go.Compare. “Families also often need extra assistance, which affects the airline’s decision.”

Are Package Tours Your Best Defense?

Travelers who book through tour operators seem to fare better. Only 16% of them were affected by overbooking.

Why? Tour packages typically come with additional protections written into agreements between the operator and airline—offering a more secure travel experience.

What to Do If You’re Denied Boarding

  • Alternative flights: The airline must offer you another option and reasonable support, especially if your holiday is at stake.
  • Compensation: If delays lead to missed connections or extra costs, you may be entitled to financial compensation.
  • Insurance: Most basic policies don’t cover overbooking, but some premium plans might—check yours ahead of time.
“If you miss a connection, can’t reach your hotel, or need to cancel part of your itinerary—demand compensation,” says Rhys. “Your insurance might cover the costs if the airline fails to offer a viable solution.”

In a world of crowded skies and tight itineraries, preparation—and a good backup plan—can mean the difference between takeoff and turmoil.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
