Mexican Boxer Pedro Rodriguez Found Dead After Fight in Phoenix

Mexican boxer Pedro Antonio Rodriguez was found dead in his hotel room the morning after his fight against American opponent Philip Vell. The 37-year-old athlete lost the bout by unanimous decision during a boxing event held in Phoenix, Arizona, according to Marca.

The match was part of a boxing night organized by the Del Sol Boxing promotion. After the fight, Rodriguez reportedly returned to his hotel room and made plans to go out for dinner with fellow fighters. However, he never showed up in the hotel lobby. His body was discovered the following morning in his room. Local police are currently investigating the cause of death.

Over the course of his professional career, Rodriguez recorded 15 victories, 26 defeats, and three draws.