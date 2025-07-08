World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Italian Blogger Goes Viral as Zelensky Lookalike in Comedy Video

Italian blogger Luigi Pisacane has captured widespread attention on social media thanks to his striking resemblance to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A humorous video, in which a woman seemingly mistakes him for the Ukrainian leader, has racked up over two million views on Instagram.

In the video, Pisacane is seen wiping down a table at an outdoor café when an unfamiliar woman approaches and, speaking Ukrainian, pleads with him to return to Kyiv, believing him to be Zelensky. The blogger resists her attempts to pull him away, insisting he is, in fact, Italian.

“I’m the real doppelgänger of Ukrainian President Zelensky,” Pisacane captioned the clip. In the comments section, social media users—many writing in Russian—joked that Zelensky had relocated to Italy and taken up a regular job.

Russian-speaking users flooded Pisacane’s posts with similar humorous remarks. In other clips featuring light-hearted content, commenters wrote: “Zelensky on vacation,” “He looks more like Zelensky than Zelensky himself,” “When are the elections already?” and “Zelensky, get back to work—the people are waiting!”

Some viewers even encouraged Pisacane to start learning Russian, joking that he probably spends his evenings translating the flood of comments with the help of a dictionary.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
