Russia Slaps TikTok with Heavy Fine Over Noncompliance

Moscow Court Fines TikTok 7 Million Rubles for Repeated Violations

A Moscow court has fined TikTok 7 million rubles (approximately $77,000) for repeated violations of Russia’s administrative code, according to an announcement by the official Telegram channel of Moscow’s courts of general jurisdiction.

The Tagansky District Court found the platform guilty under Part 3 of Article 13.50 of Russia’s Code of Administrative Offenses (KoAP), which concerns the responsibilities of social media platform owners. While the ruling did not specify the exact nature of TikTok’s failure, it cited noncompliance with legal obligations previously imposed on the company.

This is not the first penalty issued against the platform in Russia. In February 2025, TikTok was fined 3.5 million rubles under the same article for hosting videos that allegedly promoted “roofing”—a dangerous trend involving climbing high buildings—among minors.

Earlier, in December 2024, the court imposed a 3.3 million ruble fine on the platform for failing to restrict access to content deemed illegal in Russia.

The newly imposed 7 million ruble fine is just below the maximum penalty of 8 million rubles for this offense under current Russian law.