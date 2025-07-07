World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

The Hidden Dangers of Wearing Your Wedding Ring While Exercising

Rings and Workouts Don’t Mix: What You Need to Know
Society

Jewelry expert Neil Dutta from the British company Angelic Diamonds has highlighted a surprising item that could pose hidden risks during workouts: your wedding or engagement ring, The Daily Mail wrote. 

Biceps workout
Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use
Biceps workout

Dutta strongly advises gym-goers to remove rings before exercising. According to him, jewelry can become a breeding ground for bacteria, as sweat and dirt accumulate under the metal during physical activity. “The bacteria that builds up on your ring while you’re working out can lead to skin redness, rashes, or even infections,” he explained. “If the skin around your ring looks sore or inflamed, it’s a clear sign that you should give your jewelry a break.”

Sweat, Germs, and Risk of Damage

In addition to hygiene concerns, Dutta also noted the risk of physical damage. “During active movement, a ring can easily slip off without you noticing or get scratched from constant contact with dumbbells, barbells, or gym equipment,” he warned.

He also added that sweat and grime accelerate metal corrosion, especially during high-intensity workouts. “Functional training in particular involves quick handling of machines and weights, which can easily snag on jewelry,” Dutta said. “It’s simply safer to leave your rings at home during such sessions.”

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russia Forces Apple to Allow RuStore with New Law Signed by Putin
Russia
Russia Forces Apple to Allow RuStore with New Law Signed by Putin
NATO May Back Azerbaijan in Future Russia Clash
Former USSR
NATO May Back Azerbaijan in Future Russia Clash
Former Transport Minister Roman Starovoit Found Dead Amid Fraud Allegations
Russia
Former Transport Minister Roman Starovoit Found Dead Amid Fraud Allegations
Popular
Satellite Data Confirms Iranian Strikes on Key Israeli Bases and Infrastructure

Satellite data confirms successful hits on five major military bases and critical infrastructure across Israel during the 12-day war

Iran Hits Over 40 Israeli Targets Before U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire
Russian Iskander and Kinzhal Missiles Strike Ukrainian Base in Chuhuiv
Iskander and Kinzhal Missiles Strike Temporary Deployment Points of Ukrainian Troops
Roman Starovoit’s Final Hours: He Took His Life Hours Before Scheduled Interrogation
Russian Air Travel Chaos: 2,000 Flights Delayed and 485 Canceled
Moscow’s Strategic Pivot: Taliban Recognition Reshapes Eurasian Dynamics Lyuba Lulko Why Israel Launched War on Iran on June 13: Three Hidden Causes Andrey Mihayloff Big, Beautiful and Brutal: How the New Bill Codifies the War on the Poor Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Ex-Transport Minister Roman Starovoit Kills Self After Putin Dismisses Him
Putin Legally Forces Apple to Pre-Install RuStore on iPhones in Russia
Kyiv Cannot Claim Unity Without Representing Russian-Speaking Regions — Lavrov
Kyiv Cannot Claim Unity Without Representing Russian-Speaking Regions — Lavrov
Last materials
Russia to Enrich Uranium for Iran’s Civilian Nuclear Program, Says Lavrov
Poland Reinstates Border Control with Germany, Citing National Security
Rings and Workouts Don’t Mix: What You Need to Know
Why Do Zebras Have Stripes? Science Finally Has a Solid Answer
Moscow to Launch Autonomous Tram Service by Fall 2025
5 Cat Breeds That Love to Cuddle and Be Held
10 Incredible Real-Life Animal Hybrids You Won’t Believe Exist
This Caffeine-Free Cherry Leaf Tea Has Amazing Health Benefits
Fraud Allegations and Suicide: The Tragic Fall of Roman Starovoit
Former Transport Minister Roman Starovoit Found Dead Amid Fraud Allegations
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.