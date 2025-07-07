The Hidden Dangers of Wearing Your Wedding Ring While Exercising

Dutta strongly advises gym-goers to remove rings before exercising. According to him, jewelry can become a breeding ground for bacteria, as sweat and dirt accumulate under the metal during physical activity. “The bacteria that builds up on your ring while you’re working out can lead to skin redness, rashes, or even infections,” he explained. “If the skin around your ring looks sore or inflamed, it’s a clear sign that you should give your jewelry a break.”
Sweat, Germs, and Risk of Damage
In addition to hygiene concerns, Dutta also noted the risk of physical damage. “During active movement, a ring can easily slip off without you noticing or get scratched from constant contact with dumbbells, barbells, or gym equipment,” he warned.
He also added that sweat and grime accelerate metal corrosion, especially during high-intensity workouts. “Functional training in particular involves quick handling of machines and weights, which can easily snag on jewelry,” Dutta said. “It’s simply safer to leave your rings at home during such sessions.”