Driverless Trams Coming to Moscow Streets in September

Moscow to Launch Autonomous Tram Service by Fall 2025

Moscow will begin operating its first driverless tram in fully autonomous mode between September and October 2025, according to Deputy Mayor for Transport and Industry, Maksim Liksutov, as reported by RIA Novosti.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Hahys, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Tram

Liksutov stated that the autonomous tram will start transporting passengers in the fall. Although there will be no driver on board, a transportation specialist will accompany the tram—not to operate it, but to monitor system performance and safety during operation.

The deputy mayor added that by 2030, the city aims to convert around 30–40% of its tram network to driverless operation. By 2035, that number is expected to reach 90%. He also noted that the first unmanned tram in Moscow has already traveled more than 6,000 kilometers without a single traffic violation.

In a related development, Moscow’s metro map has been translated into Arabic and Chinese, with printed brochures now available for foreign passengers at the "Live Communication" information desks.