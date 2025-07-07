Fatal Hypothermia Hits Russian Trail Race as Organizers Face Criminal Probe

Two Runners Die During Ultramarathon Amid Extreme Weather in Russia

A tragic turn of events overshadowed the Khibiny ultramarathon in Russia's Murmansk region after two participants died from hypothermia amid brutal weather conditions. The race, which began on July 5 and took runners through rugged Arctic mountain terrain, was nearly canceled beforehand due to forecasts of dangerous weather — a warning that proved tragically prescient.

Regional governor Andrey Chibis confirmed the fatalities, attributing the incident to extreme climatic conditions and announcing a full investigation. The event had been organized by a private company, and authorities have since launched a criminal case for providing services that failed to meet safety standards.

Victims Identified, Race Conditions Under Scrutiny

The victims were 61-year-old Irina G. from St. Petersburg and 47-year-old Evgeny M. from Moscow. Two other runners were hospitalized in moderate condition, reportedly suffering from cold-related injuries.

Participants recounted facing bone-chilling wind, wet snow, and temperatures hovering around freezing. The route — modified last-minute to reduce elevation gain from 3.5 km to 1.4 km — still took runners through a mountain pass where conditions worsened drastically.

One runner described how the race began with light rain that turned into a downpour and then a freezing blizzard as they reached the pass. Gale-force winds hurled snow into their backs, turning the trail into a survival test. Athletes who had underestimated the weather or neglected crucial gear were particularly vulnerable.

Despite these dangers, organizers proceeded with the race after initially contemplating cancellation. All participants reportedly underwent pre-race gear inspections and were required to demonstrate prior experience with 100-kilometer endurance events.

Criminal Investigation Underway

In the wake of the fatalities, Russian authorities have launched an investigation under the charge of providing services that endanger life and health. The inquiry will examine the organizers' decision-making process, emergency preparedness, and whether safety protocols were adequately followed.

The ultramarathon community is now grappling with the aftermath, as questions mount over the balance between adventure and responsibility in extreme endurance events — particularly those held in harsh and unpredictable environments like the Russian Arctic.