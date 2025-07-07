World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Fatal Hypothermia Hits Russian Trail Race as Organizers Face Criminal Probe

Two Runners Die During Ultramarathon Amid Extreme Weather in Russia
Society

A tragic turn of events overshadowed the Khibiny ultramarathon in Russia's Murmansk region after two participants died from hypothermia amid brutal weather conditions. The race, which began on July 5 and took runners through rugged Arctic mountain terrain, was nearly canceled beforehand due to forecasts of dangerous weather — a warning that proved tragically prescient.

Бег
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
Бег

Regional governor Andrey Chibis confirmed the fatalities, attributing the incident to extreme climatic conditions and announcing a full investigation. The event had been organized by a private company, and authorities have since launched a criminal case for providing services that failed to meet safety standards.

Victims Identified, Race Conditions Under Scrutiny

The victims were 61-year-old Irina G. from St. Petersburg and 47-year-old Evgeny M. from Moscow. Two other runners were hospitalized in moderate condition, reportedly suffering from cold-related injuries.

Participants recounted facing bone-chilling wind, wet snow, and temperatures hovering around freezing. The route — modified last-minute to reduce elevation gain from 3.5 km to 1.4 km — still took runners through a mountain pass where conditions worsened drastically.

One runner described how the race began with light rain that turned into a downpour and then a freezing blizzard as they reached the pass. Gale-force winds hurled snow into their backs, turning the trail into a survival test. Athletes who had underestimated the weather or neglected crucial gear were particularly vulnerable.

Despite these dangers, organizers proceeded with the race after initially contemplating cancellation. All participants reportedly underwent pre-race gear inspections and were required to demonstrate prior experience with 100-kilometer endurance events.

Criminal Investigation Underway

In the wake of the fatalities, Russian authorities have launched an investigation under the charge of providing services that endanger life and health. The inquiry will examine the organizers' decision-making process, emergency preparedness, and whether safety protocols were adequately followed.

The ultramarathon community is now grappling with the aftermath, as questions mount over the balance between adventure and responsibility in extreme endurance events — particularly those held in harsh and unpredictable environments like the Russian Arctic.

Details

The Khibiny Mountains (Russian: Хиби́ны [xʲɪˈbʲinɨ]; Kildin Sami: Umptek) is one of the two main mountain ranges of the Kola Peninsula, Russia, within the Arctic Circle, located between Imandra and Umbozero lakes. The range is also known as Khibiny Massif, Khibinsky Mountains, Khibinsky Tundras, Khibins or Khibiny. The Khibiny National Park was set up in 2018. The Khibiny Massif are the highest mountains of the Kola Peninsula, a large peninsula extending from northern Russia into the Barents and White seas. The total land area of the peninsula is approximately 100,000 square kilometres (39,000 sq mi). It is rich in minerals due to the removal of a layer of soil during the last ice age.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Big, Beautiful and Brutal: How the New Bill Codifies the War on the Poor
Columnists
Big, Beautiful and Brutal: How the New Bill Codifies the War on the Poor
Iran Hits Over 40 Israeli Targets Before U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire
Hotspots and Incidents
Iran Hits Over 40 Israeli Targets Before U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire
Russian scientist invents camera to take pictures of ghosts and past
Anomalous phenomena
Russian scientist invents camera to take pictures of ghosts and past
Popular
Russian Air Travel Chaos: 2,000 Flights Delayed and 485 Canceled

Former Governor Roman Starovoit removed from post after only 419 days, as drone threats and nationwide delays paralyze air travel

Putin Fires Transport Minister Amid Airport Chaos Across Russia
Moscow’s Strategic Pivot: Taliban Recognition Reshapes Eurasian Dynamics Lyuba Lulko Why Israel Launched War on Iran on June 13: Three Hidden Causes Andrey Mihayloff Big, Beautiful and Brutal: How the New Bill Codifies the War on the Poor Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Last materials
Russia Forces Apple to Allow RuStore with New Law Signed by Putin
Two Runners Die During Ultramarathon Amid Extreme Weather in Russia
Lavrov: Ukraine Cannot Claim Territorial Integrity Without Representing the Southeast
Iran Hits Over 40 Israeli Targets Before U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire
Putin Fires Transport Minister Amid Airport Chaos Across Russia
Zelensky and Trump Agree to Boost Air Defense Cooperation
Moscow’s Strategic Pivot: Taliban Recognition Reshapes Eurasian Dynamics
7 Beautiful, Water‑Saving Flowers That Thrive Through the Driest Summers
Why Israel Launched War on Iran on June 13: Three Hidden Causes
Romance and Scenic Magic on the Paris–Barcelona Overnight Train
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.