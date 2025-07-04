Drift Off in Paris, Wake Up in Barcelona—By Train

Romance Rekindled: Comfort with a View
Booking a 1st‑class couchette with just four berths allows more privacy—and space for a cozy evening. Compartments are equipped with sockets, free Wi‑Fi, and lush bedding. During the day, passengers wake up in the heart of Pyrenean landscapes. Though meals aren’t included, the charm is in the journey—stopping at border villages like La Tour de Carol and ending in central Barcelona.
Sleeper Travel Renaissance
This revival is part of a growing movement across Europe. Projects like the European Sleeper aim to launch direct Paris–Barcelona night trains by 2026, while other operators like Nightjet are breathing new life into overnight rail as a greener alternative to flying.
Tips for a Memorable Journey
- Book 1st‑class couchettes early—availability opens ~90 days in advance.
- Pack snacks and wine—no full dining car but you’ll dine under the stars.
- Choose upper‑deck seats for panoramic daytime views through southern France and the Pyrenees.
- Check schedules carefully, especially for weekend‑only departures or trackwork delays through France.