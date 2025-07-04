Drift Off in Paris, Wake Up in Barcelona—By Train

Romance and Scenic Magic on the Paris–Barcelona Overnight Train

After nearly a decade-long hiatus since 2013, the classic Elipsos overnight train between Paris and Barcelona is experiencing a revival. Travelers can once again climb aboard a sleeper compartment, drifting through the countryside and the Pyrenees while gliding beneath a velvet night sky.

Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use

Romance Rekindled: Comfort with a View

Booking a 1st‑class couchette with just four berths allows more privacy—and space for a cozy evening. Compartments are equipped with sockets, free Wi‑Fi, and lush bedding. During the day, passengers wake up in the heart of Pyrenean landscapes. Though meals aren’t included, the charm is in the journey—stopping at border villages like La Tour de Carol and ending in central Barcelona.

Sleeper Travel Renaissance

This revival is part of a growing movement across Europe. Projects like the European Sleeper aim to launch direct Paris–Barcelona night trains by 2026, while other operators like Nightjet are breathing new life into overnight rail as a greener alternative to flying.

Tips for a Memorable Journey