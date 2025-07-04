On Friday, July 4, the city of St. Petersburg faced a rare and threatening summer flood. Authorities urgently closed the Saint Petersburg Flood Prevention Facility Complex (commonly known as the city dam) as water levels outside the structure rose to 180 centimeters. Some areas not protected by the dam were affected, and meteorologists warn that levels could reach 190 centimeters.

According to Alexander Kolesov, St. Petersburg’s chief meteorologist, the flooding was caused by strong westerly winds — a phenomenon unusual for the summer months. Due to the specific path of a cyclone moving over the Gulf of Finland and the Neva Bay, wind gusts throughout Friday were expected to reach 20 to 25 meters per second, pushing massive volumes of water toward the city.

“We had to close the flood protection system,” said Kolesov. “But the Neva River and city canals will still see high water levels due to the strong wind. We expect levels to reach around 130–140 centimeters at the Gorny Institute water gauge.”

Kolesov noted that this is the first time since 1865 that St. Petersburg has experienced flooding in July — a month typically considered safe from such weather anomalies.

Flood Levels Continue to Rise

Water levels began rising early Friday morning and are expected to peak around midday. At 9:00 p.m. on July 3, the city dam’s administration announced that the structure had been sealed to prevent further inflow. By then, the water level in the Gulf of Finland had surpassed 180 centimeters, with forecasts suggesting a possible climb to 190 centimeters.

Inside the city, measurements showed water reaching 105 centimeters at the Gorny Institute hydrological post and 138 centimeters at the Obukhovsky station.

High Winds, Park Closures, and Local Damage

Wind gusts in the city currently reach 20 meters per second, with coastal areas seeing gusts of up to 24 m/s. As a result, authorities have extended the city’s "yellow" hazard level and temporarily closed several parks, including the Peterhof Museum Reserve, the Summer Garden, and the Mikhailovsky Garden. Residents are urged to remain cautious.

Several districts outside the dam’s protection suffered localized damage. In the Kurortny district, floodwaters submerged cars parked near the “Dunes” beach, and benches and changing rooms were swept underwater. In Dubki Park, the children’s playground was also flooded.