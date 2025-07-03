t.A.T.u. Announces Private Show Fees at ₽10 Million After Reunion

Legendary Duo t.A.T.u. Set to Perform Private Shows for ₽10 Million After Reunion

Iconic Russian pop duo t.A.T.u., following their official reunion, is now open to performing at private events for ₽10 million per gig ($127,000).

The duo, Julia and Lena, are actively arranging their tour calendar and readily accepting corporate offers. For ₽10 million, they will perform a 45-minute set featuring their unforgettable 2000s hits such as “All the Things She Said,” “Not Gonna Get Us,” “Don't Trust, Don’t Fear, Don’t Ask,” “30 Minutes,” and more.

According to their rider, requirements are straightforward: a luxury-class vehicle no older than three years, a dressing room, and a makeup artist. Their first exclusive concert is scheduled for July 19 in Yalta, on the beach stage at the Mriya Resort. Ticket prices range from ₽5,000 to ₽15,000.

An interesting detail is that before the reunion, t.A.T.u.'s joint performance at private events cost ₽5 million more — ₽15 million.