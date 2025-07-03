World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Diogo Jota and Brother Die in Lamborghini Accident

Liverpool and Portugal Star Diogo Jota Killed in Horrible Car Crash
Portuguese international and Liverpool FC winger Diogo Jota has died in a tragic car accident in Spain, Marca reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Timmy96, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
According to The Daily Mail, the 27-year-old footballer was driving a Lamborghini along the A-52 highway, about 100 kilometers west of Valladolid, accompanied by his brother André.

Both died at the scene.

Preliminary reports indicate that a tire burst while the vehicle was overtaking, causing it to lose control, veer off the road, and burst into flames. Neither occupant survived the crash.

Married Just Ten Days Before the Tragedy

Just ten days before his death, on June 22, Jota married his longtime partner Rute Cardoso, his childhood sweetheart with whom he had been in a relationship for over a decade. Though not officially married until recently, the couple had three children together.

Jota’s final post on social media was made less than 24 hours before the crash. He shared a video from the wedding, captioned: “A day we will never forget.”

From Paços de Ferreira to Global Stardom

Jota began his professional career in 2014 at Portuguese side Paços de Ferreira, debuting in November that year. In 2016, Atlético Madrid signed him for €7 million, though he never made an appearance for the Spanish club. He was loaned out to FC Porto and then to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In 2018, Wolves signed Jota permanently for €14 million. Over 131 appearances across all competitions, he scored 44 goals and provided 19 assists. In the 2017/18 season, he helped the club earn promotion to the Premier League.

Liverpool Years and European Glory

Jota joined Liverpool in September 2020 on a long-term deal, with the Merseyside club paying €44.7 million. Just months later, he scored a Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta, becoming only the third Portuguese player after Cristiano Ronaldo and Rui Pedro to do so.

He helped Liverpool win the FA Cup, the League Cup, and secure the Premier League title. During the title-winning season, he made 26 appearances, scored six goals, and delivered three assists. In 2022, Jota extended his contract with Liverpool until 2027. Transfermarkt valued him at €40 million.

A Key Player for Portugal

Jota made his debut for the Portuguese national team on November 14, 2019, replacing Cristiano Ronaldo in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Lithuania. He scored his first international goal in September 2020 in a UEFA Nations League match against Croatia.

He earned 49 caps and scored 14 goals for his country, helping Portugal win two Nations League titles (2019 and 2025). Jota appeared in four matches at Euro 2021, scoring once, but missed the 2022 World Cup due to injury. At Euro 2024, he featured as a substitute in three matches.

