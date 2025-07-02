World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Matt Damon and Tom Holland Star in Leaked 'The Odyssey' Trailer

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Teaser Leaks Online Ahead of Schedule
Society

A secret teaser for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey has surfaced online ahead of its official release. The trailer was initially expected to premiere alongside Jurassic World: Rebirth but was inadvertently leaked on social media platforms X and TikTok.

The teaser showcases the adventures of the main characters. Matt Damon portrays the legendary Greek hero Odysseus, while Tom Holland takes on the role of his son, Telemachus. Another significant character is a mysterious figure played by Jon Bernthal. It's speculated that Robert Pattinson may provide the voice for this character.

The trailer opens with a depiction of a grim world where the laws of Zeus are violated. A standout moment is the image of the famous Trojan Horse, symbolizing the fall of ancient Troy.

The movie is based on classical Greek myths, illustrating how Odysseus, after the Trojan War, embarks on a series of perilous adventures, encountering gods and monsters.

The final version of the film is scheduled to be released in theaters in July 2026.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Marilyn Monroe's Declassified Conversation Points to Motive for Her Murder
Society
Marilyn Monroe's Declassified Conversation Points to Motive for Her Murder
Russia Strikes Oil Terminal Supplying Ukrainian Navy
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia Strikes Oil Terminal Supplying Ukrainian Navy
Putin Talks to Emmanuel Macron Over the Phone for the First Time since 2022
World
Putin Talks to Emmanuel Macron Over the Phone for the First Time since 2022
Popular
Melania Trump Hates and Avoids Her Husband

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Melania's public appearances were scarce. She did not attend any campaign events

Melania Trump Avoids Her Husband, Never Appears in White House
Putin Talks to Emmanuel Macron Over the Phone for the First Time since 2022
Putin Calls Emmanuel Macron for the First Time Since 2022
Inside the North Korea–Russia Military Deal: What You Need to Know
Ukrainian Brigade Commander Killed in Action
North Korea and Russia Forge Tactical Alliance: Troops, Missiles, Misses Andrey Mihayloff A New York Victory, A Global Reckoning: Why Mandani’s Win Signals the Beginning of a Moral Awakening Nancy O'Brien Simpson Why Azerbaijan Cancels Russian Events Over Police Actions Lyuba Lulko
Supersonic Warplane Crashes Near Nizhny Novgorod, Pilots Eject
Russia’s Military Operations Reach Milestone with Full Capture of Luhansk
Chechen President's Son Adam Kadyrov Shares Photo with Putin After Lavish Wedding
Chechen President's Son Adam Kadyrov Shares Photo with Putin After Lavish Wedding
Last materials
Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Teaser Leaks Online Ahead of Schedule
Mystery Explosions Damage Multiple Oil Tankers: Experts Point to Ukrainian Sabotage
Lost Babylonian Hymn Deciphered After a Millennium: A Literary Treasure Reborn
Ukraine Summons U.S. Envoy Over Suspension of Key Weapons Deliveries Amid Air Defense Concerns
Azerbaijan Begins Phasing Out Russian-Language Schools Amid Rising Tensions with Russia
Russian Woman Boxer Faces Club Expulsion Over Viral Vape Video with Orangutan
Russia Massively Boosts Production of All Types of Weapons
France Initiates Putin Call Over Iran; Kremlin Notes Openness to Dialogue
AZAL Plane Crash Near Aktau: Investigation Results Expected Soon
Putin Talks to Emmanuel Macron Over the Phone for the First Time since 2022
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.