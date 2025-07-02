Matt Damon and Tom Holland Star in Leaked 'The Odyssey' Trailer

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Teaser Leaks Online Ahead of Schedule

A secret teaser for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey has surfaced online ahead of its official release. The trailer was initially expected to premiere alongside Jurassic World: Rebirth but was inadvertently leaked on social media platforms X and TikTok.

The teaser showcases the adventures of the main characters. Matt Damon portrays the legendary Greek hero Odysseus, while Tom Holland takes on the role of his son, Telemachus. Another significant character is a mysterious figure played by Jon Bernthal. It's speculated that Robert Pattinson may provide the voice for this character.

The trailer opens with a depiction of a grim world where the laws of Zeus are violated. A standout moment is the image of the famous Trojan Horse, symbolizing the fall of ancient Troy.

The movie is based on classical Greek myths, illustrating how Odysseus, after the Trojan War, embarks on a series of perilous adventures, encountering gods and monsters.

The final version of the film is scheduled to be released in theaters in July 2026.