World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal

Russian Woman Boxer Faces Club Expulsion Over Viral Vape Video with Orangutan

Society

Anastasia Luchkina, a candidate master of sports in boxing, who recently handed a vape device to an orangutan at Crimea's Taigan Park, has been expelled from the "Fighter” club.

"She has disgraced the entire club across the country. Who needs those apologies now?" club representatives said in a statement, TASS reports.

Earlier, Luchkina posted a video showing herself smoking an electronic cigarette, then passing it to an orangutan named Dana, who imitated the woman's action. The Russian Boxing Federation condemned Luchkina's behavior as inappropriate and promised to "impose sanctions.”

Later, the athlete issued an apology, claiming she had merely "followed the example” of other park visitors who "also gave the ape tobacco products.”

Representatives of Taigan Park reported that after vaping, Dana's condition worsened. However, today the park announced that the orangutan was already recovering and "the situation stabilized.”

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.