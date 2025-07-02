Russian Woman Boxer Faces Club Expulsion Over Viral Vape Video with Orangutan

Anastasia Luchkina, a candidate master of sports in boxing, who recently handed a vape device to an orangutan at Crimea's Taigan Park, has been expelled from the "Fighter” club.

"She has disgraced the entire club across the country. Who needs those apologies now?" club representatives said in a statement, TASS reports.

Earlier, Luchkina posted a video showing herself smoking an electronic cigarette, then passing it to an orangutan named Dana, who imitated the woman's action. The Russian Boxing Federation condemned Luchkina's behavior as inappropriate and promised to "impose sanctions.”

Later, the athlete issued an apology, claiming she had merely "followed the example” of other park visitors who "also gave the ape tobacco products.”

Representatives of Taigan Park reported that after vaping, Dana's condition worsened. However, today the park announced that the orangutan was already recovering and "the situation stabilized.”