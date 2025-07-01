World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Melania Trump Hates and Avoids Her Husband

Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States, has notably limited her public appearances during her husband's second term, raising questions about her role and involvement in the White House. According to journalist Michael Wolff, who is set to release a new book titled All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, sources close to the Trump family suggest that the couple's relationship has become increasingly distant.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Wolff reports that even close associates of President Donald Trump are unaware of Melania's current residence. While she is officially assigned space in the White House, she has been seen infrequently there. Reports indicate that she has spent less than 14 days in the White House during the first four months of the year. Speculation suggests she may be residing in New York City, where she owns an apartment in Trump Tower, or possibly at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Melania's public appearances were scarce. She did not attend any campaign events, and when invited to appear at the Republican National Convention, she declined. Her absence extended to the trial involving Stormy Daniels, where she reportedly responded to requests for her presence with, "Dream on."

In a rare public appearance, Melania attended the inauguration of her husband in January 2025, where she made a striking fashion statement with a navy blue coat and wide-brimmed hat. However, since then, she has maintained a low profile.

Despite her limited visibility, Melania has been active behind the scenes. She is reportedly working on a documentary film about her life, which is expected to be released later this year. Additionally, she has been involved in initiatives addressing issues such as cyberbullying and online harassment.

As the second term progresses, the public and media continue to speculate about Melania Trump's role and her influence within the White House. Her absence from key events and limited public appearances suggest a First Lady who is choosing to define her own path, separate from the political spotlight.

