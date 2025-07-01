Chechen President's Son Adam Kadyrov Shares Photo with Putin After Lavish Wedding

Adam Kadyrov, the 17-year-old son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, recently posted a photograph on social media showing himself shaking hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In his message accompanying the photo, Kadyrov expressed deep appreciation for Putin's ongoing support of the Chechen people, noting that the President's attention is especially valuable to their family. He assured Putin that the Chechen people would not disappoint him.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alexxx1979, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Chechnya, Grozny

The photograph was taken during a personal meeting between Adam Kadyrov and President Putin, which occurred prior to Adam's wedding. During this meeting, Putin commended Adam for his responsible and proactive leadership, highlighting his firm character and sincere devotion to his people. Putin also extended congratulations on Adam's marriage, wishing him and his family happiness and well-being.

Adam Kadyrov married Medni, the daughter of Chechen senator Suleyman Geremeyev, in a ceremony held in their ancestral village of Akhmat-Yurt. The wedding was attended by high-ranking officials, including Deputy Prime Ministers Denis Manturov and Alexander Novak, as well as ambassadors from Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Kazakhstan.

The event attracted significant attention due to its opulence. Adam was seen wearing a Jacob & Co. Billionaire Ashoka watch, encrusted with 320 diamonds and valued at approximately $27.7 million. He also arrived at the wedding in a limited-edition Mercedes-Benz G-Class "Stronger Than the 1980s," a model banned from import into Russia. Additionally, footage from the celebration showed Adam firing a golden pistol into the air, an act that has raised legal and ethical questions.

Adam Kadyrov holds several important positions within Chechnya's security apparatus, including Secretary of the Security Council and head of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs. He has been awarded multiple state honors, including the title of Hero of the Chechen Republic.