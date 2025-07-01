World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Charlize Theron Slams Bezos Wedding as “Gross,” Highlights Real Issues

Charlize Theron Calls Bezos Wedding 'Gross'
Society

While Venice buzzed with private jets and megayachts for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish $50 million wedding, Hollywood star Charlize Theron was on another stage—one devoted to activism. Instead of toasting the bouquet toss, she slammed the ceremony as “gross” and redirected attention to urgent global issues.

Charlize Theron (36042687682)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Charlize Theron (36042687682)

"They Suck, and We’re Cool": A Bold Rebuttal

At the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project’s Block Party in Los Angeles, Theron joked, “We might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding—but that’s OK because they suck, and we’re cool.” Her zinger wasn’t just snark—it was a statement about priorities while the world “feels like it’s burning.” :contentReference[oaicite:8]{index=8}

From Glamour to Global Struggle

Theron used the platform to pivot from glitz to gritty reality—calling out immigration crackdowns that tear families apart, rolling back women’s rights, erasure of queer and trans lives, and rising gender-based violence. “This isn’t just policy, it’s personal,” she declared, underlining the deeply personal stakes. :contentReference[oaicite:9]{index=9}

Celeb Voices & Cultural Clash

Charlize wasn’t alone. Rosie O’Donnell published a scathing Substack poem decrying the “gross excess” of billionaire fandom and mocked Lauren Sánchez’s role—likening Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott to a beacon of generosity. :contentReference[oaicite:10]{index=10}

Meanwhile, Olivia Munn and Mia Farrow highlighted Scott’s philanthropy—more than $19 billion donated—juxtaposing it against the Pompeian nature of Bezos’s celebration. :contentReference[oaicite:11]{index=11}

Venice Backlash and Real Costs

The opulence provoked local anger too—Venetians protested with banners like “Kisses Yes, Bezos No,” denouncing overtourism, environmental strain, and corporate dominance. :contentReference[oaicite:12]{index=12} Meanwhile, Katie Couric called Sánchez’s Dolce & Gabbana dress “tacky,” underscoring the cultural misstep. :contentReference[oaicite:13]{index=13}

The backlash raises a vital question: Is it still acceptable to glorify billionaire spectacle while communities and civic rights suffer for symbolism’s sake?

Theron’s message: fame and extravagance aren’t automatically worthy of applause—especially when they overshadow fundamental human rights. Maybe real influence lies not in flying in private jets, but in standing up for justice—and all that entails.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Woman Kisses Male Orangutan at Moscow Zoo, Making Him React Accordingly
Society
Woman Kisses Male Orangutan at Moscow Zoo, Making Him React Accordingly Видео 
Video Shows Huge Explosion in Kyiv
Hotspots and Incidents
Video Shows Huge Explosion in Kyiv Видео 
You’re Shortening Your Engine’s Life Without Knowing It
Auto
You’re Shortening Your Engine’s Life Without Knowing It
Popular
Thermobaric Hell: Russian TOS Units Devastate Ukrainian Positions in Kharkiv Region

Units of Russia's "Sever" ("North") group of forces shared footage showing the destruction of enemy fortifications near Volchansk in the Kharkiv region

Video Shows Ukrainian Forces Caught in 'Thermobaric Hell'
Ukraine Unveils Number of Executed Russian Soldiers
Ukraine Confirms Number of Russian POWs Executed After Capture
Russian Forces Hit Key Fuel Hub for Ukraine's Navy in Precision Strike
Russia and Azerbaijan at Odds as 2001 Murder Case Reignites Ethnic Tensions
A New York Victory, A Global Reckoning: Why Mandani’s Win Signals the Beginning of a Moral Awakening Nancy O'Brien Simpson Why Azerbaijan Cancels Russian Events Over Police Actions Lyuba Lulko Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order Hriday Sarma
A New York Victory, A Global Reckoning: Why Mandani’s Win Signals the Beginning of a Moral Awakening
Azerbaijan Forgets It Defeated Armenia, Not Russia
Drinking Instant Coffee May Increase Risk of Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Drinking Instant Coffee May Increase Risk of Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Last materials
Charlize Theron Calls Bezos Wedding 'Gross'
Dog Breeds That Require Experience
Antarctic Life Thrives Under Miles of Ice
Video Shows Ukrainian Forces Caught in 'Thermobaric Hell'
US-Russia Direct Flights May Resume by End of 2025
Moscow Experiences Coldest End of June on Record
Russia Accuses Ukraine of War Crimes Amid POW Execution Claims
Double Chin Will Be Gone in Five Minutes
A New York Victory, A Global Reckoning: Why Mandani’s Win Signals the Beginning of a Moral Awakening
Ukraine Unveils Number of Executed Russian Soldiers
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.