June 30 Sets New Low Temperature and Pressure Records in Moscow

Monday, June 30, marked the coldest end of June in Moscow's recorded history, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a lead specialist at the Fobos weather center said, RIA Novosti reports.
"By 3 p.m., the thermometer showed only 12.6 degrees Celsius. This breaks the previous records from 1962 and 1976, when temperatures reached 14 and 14.7 degrees, respectively," the meteorologist specified.
Tishkovets also noted that another weather record was set in the capital that day — for exceptionally low atmospheric pressure. By 3 p.m., barometers in Moscow registered just 728 millimeters of mercury. This was caused by the proximity of a storm system whose center is currently hovering over Kostroma.
The beginning of the week in the Moscow region will be cool and rainy: air temperatures will drop 4–5 degrees below the climate norm, and precipitation will reach up to 40 percent of the monthly total. This is due to Cyclone Cornelius, which has hit Moscow.
The atmospheric front that brought heavy rains to Central Russia is moving slowly, so the rainy and cool weather is expected to linger in Moscow for several days. Nighttime temperatures in the capital will drop to plus 11-12 degrees Celsius, while daytime highs will reach only 15-16 degrees Celsius. Due to the weak daily temperature variation, the difference between day and night will be minimal.
Some improvement in the weather is expected from Wednesday: the cyclone will gradually shift eastward, and daytime temperatures will rise to plus 16-18 degrees Celsius, which is still a few degrees cooler than usual for July.
