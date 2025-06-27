World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Chechen President's Son Adam Kadyrov to Hold Wedding Ceremony in Akhmat-Yurt

Chechen President's Son Adam Kadyrov, Known for Quran Incident, Plans Marriage Ceremony
Adam Kadyrov, the 17-year-old son of the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, is getting married, his sister, Aishat Kadyrova, said on social media.

Wedding rings
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by artemtation, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Aishat Kadyrova posted a series of Stories responding to followers' questions. “My brother Adam is getting married,” she wrote. When asked to share photos from the celebration, the daughter of the Chechen leader jokingly replied that she didn’t have time to talk with followers.

She added that the wedding ceremony would take place at their parents’ home in their ancestral village. Most likely, this refers to Akhmat-Yurt, the Kadyrov family's ancestral village. The date of the ceremony has not been disclosed. Aishat noted, however, that her brother is happy.

In May, Adam Kadyrov was awarded the Akhmat-Fortress unit medal for assisting in the completion of combat missions. The award also recognized his “significant contribution to the development of the Russian National Guard units.” The medal was presented by Abdul-Kerim Kadyrov, head of the Akhmat-Fortress unit and cousin of the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Who is Adam Kadyrov

Adam Kadyrov is the son of Ramzan Kadyrov, the long-standing head of the Chechen Republic, a federal subject of Russia. Born in the early 2000s, Adam is one of Ramzan Kadyrov's younger sons and has increasingly come into the public spotlight in recent years. Despite his youth, he has been portrayed in state and Chechen media as a loyal figure to his father and a symbol of the next generation of Kadyrov leadership.

Adam gained widespread attention in 2023 when he was filmed brutally assaulting a man accused of burning the Quran—footage that was publicly released and even praised by his father. The incident sparked criticism from human rights organizations and drew scrutiny toward the rule of law in Chechnya. Nonetheless, within Chechnya and among pro-Kadyrov circles, Adam was celebrated and awarded medals for what was described as a demonstration of religious and moral integrity.

In addition to being a controversial figure associated with vigilante justice, Adam has received several official honors from local military and paramilitary units, including the "Akhmat-Krepost" (Akhmat-Fortress) medal. His recent wedding, announced in June 2025, underscores his growing prominence in Chechen public life and the symbolic passing of the torch to the next generation of the Kadyrov family.

Details

Chechnya officially the Chechen Republic, is a republic of Russia. It is situated in the North Caucasus of Eastern Europe, between the Caspian Sea and Black Sea. The republic forms a part of the North Caucasian Federal District, and shares land borders with Georgia to its south; with the Russian republics of Dagestan, Ingushetia, and North Ossetia–Alania to its east, north, and west; and with Stavropol Krai to its northwest.

