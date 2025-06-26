Woman Kisses Male Orangutan at Moscow Zoo, Making Him React Accordingly

In the Moscow Zoo, a woman kissed an orangutan through the glass and he got quite aroused.

A Muscovite and her family were walking around the zoo when they noticed an enclosure with orangutans. One of the apes stuck his muzzle against the glass in a very cute manner making the woman sit down opposite him. The woman pretended that he was kissing the orangutan through the glass wall of the enclosure.

Butterflies immediately fluttered in the orangutan's stomach. When he straightening up to his full height, the woman started laughing as she noticed the animal's erect organ.