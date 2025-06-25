Hands-Free Diving: Game-Changing Underwater Jetpack Unveiled

In a major leap forward for aquatic mobility, UK-based company CudaJet has unveiled the world’s first backpack-style underwater jetpack. Designed for use by both professional divers and recreational users, the device allows individuals to glide effortlessly beneath the surface, offering a hands-free alternative to traditional underwater scooters. Rather than being handheld, the CudaJet is worn like a backpack and controlled through subtle shifts in body posture, giving users a sensation often compared to underwater flight.

The jetpack features an advanced electric propulsion system capable of producing up to 40 kilograms of thrust. This allows the wearer to travel underwater at speeds of up to three meters per second. The depth is factory-limited to three meters for safety reasons, but can be extended to 40 meters depending on the user’s experience and certification. Powered by a rechargeable battery, the CudaJet offers a run time of up to 90 minutes after a full 75-minute charge.

Weighing approximately 14 kilograms on land, the system incorporates a carbon-fiber frame and a custom neoprene harness for secure and comfortable use. A wired controller, mounted on the diver’s forearm, displays real-time data such as depth, speed, and battery status. In addition, built-in safety protocols can limit descent and activate buoyancy features in the event of an emergency, automatically guiding the user to the surface.

Targeted primarily at superyacht owners, luxury resorts, and professional divers, the standard edition of the CudaJet retails for around $30,000. A special Founder’s Edition includes lifetime support, personal training, and exclusive access to future upgrades. Though priced for a premium market, the technology is expected to influence future innovations in underwater exploration, search-and-rescue, and marine cinematography.

With early users already praising its intuitive control and exhilarating performance, the CudaJet represents a new frontier in personal underwater transport. Whether for work or leisure, it offers a unique way to explore the depths — one that may soon redefine underwater mobility.