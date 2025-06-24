World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Moscow Airport Horror: Toddler Hospitalized With Brain Injuries After Assault

Man Grabs Toddler and Throws Him Violently on the Floor at Moscow Airport
At Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, a 31-year-old citizen of Belarus grabbed someone else’s child and violently threw him to the floor, causing the toddler to fall into a coma.

Sheremetyevo Airport
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Дмитрий Cкляренко, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Sheremetyevo Airport

The man, who had arrived from Cairo (Egypt), approached a family from Kabul (Afghanistan) and attacked a two-year-old boy in the baggage claim area of Terminal C.

According to the Main Investigative Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee (IC) for the Moscow Region, on June 23, 2025, the assailant “grabbed the child in the arrival zone of the airport and, lifting him up, threw him forcefully to the floor.”

The Investigative Committee noted that the attacker was under the influence of drugs.

Witnesses said he was behaving erratically. In footage published online, the man can be seen watching the child—who was standing near a suitcase—for a few seconds before suddenly approaching from behind, grabbing him, and slamming him to the floor.

The official spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD), Irina Volk, announced on her Telegram channel that the attacker had been detained.

Child’s Condition After the Attack

The boy suffered a head injury and lost consciousness during the assault. He was hospitalized at the Roshal Pediatric Clinical Center in Krasnogorsk for emergency medical care.

The Moscow Region Health Ministry stated that the boy is in serious condition and has been diagnosed with a brain contusion. Doctors have so far been unable to bring him out of the coma.

According to Mash, the toddler also suffered a spinal fracture and a skull fracture. It was also said that he suffered a closed head injury.

Toddler's Family Fled to Russia Escaping Iran War 

The family of the two-year-old boy who was slammed head-first onto the floor by a Belarusian citizen at Sheremetyevo Airport had fled to Russia to escape shelling in Iran. The boy’s mother, Hajizada Sahar, said in an interview with RT that the entire family holds Russian passports and had to travel to Moscow via Afghanistan.

She added that, according to doctors, her son is currently in poor condition.

Earlier, the children’s ombudsman for the Moscow region, Kseniya Mishonova, reported that the boy’s mother was pregnant. According to her, the injured child was placed in a medically induced coma. The official emphasized that the boy’s brain was not affected, “but he sustained skull fractures.”

