They built a house with 8,000 bottles — and it's fully livable

Spanish couple uses glass bottles to build a seven-room house — here’s how
What if trash became the foundation of your dream home? That’s exactly what a Spanish couple did by building a seven-room house using 8,000 glass bottles — and no prior construction experience.

Photo: Instagram by @casadesal.eco
They spent two years crafting a sustainable, low-cost structure filled with personality and ecological values. The result? A truly unique home that doesn’t compromise on comfort or aesthetics.

This story published by AS shows how the couple used upcycled materials to build every corner of the house — with electricity, plumbing, and insulation included.

Materials used in the house

Material Source Use
Glass bottles Bars, recycling centers Walls and partitions
Reclaimed wood Old furniture, building scraps Structure and furniture
Eco mortar Mix of soil and cement To hold bottles together

Myths vs. facts

  • Myth: Bottle houses are weak
    Fact: With good design, they’re strong and well-insulated.
  • Myth: Recycled buildings cost more
    Fact: This project stayed within a tight budget.

FAQ

  • Who built the house?
    Just the couple, with some occasional help from friends.
  • Is it fully functional?
    Yes — electricity, plumbing, and insulation included.

Why it matters

  • Resilience: Turning waste into shelter
  • Creative design: Every room tells a story
  • Personal impact: Small acts can drive big change

One bottle at a time, this couple redefined what home can mean — and what sustainability really looks like in practice.

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
