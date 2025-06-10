They built a house with 8,000 bottles — and it's fully livable

What if trash became the foundation of your dream home? That’s exactly what a Spanish couple did by building a seven-room house using 8,000 glass bottles — and no prior construction experience.
They spent two years crafting a sustainable, low-cost structure filled with personality and ecological values. The result? A truly unique home that doesn’t compromise on comfort or aesthetics.
This story published by AS shows how the couple used upcycled materials to build every corner of the house — with electricity, plumbing, and insulation included.
|Material
|Source
|Use
|Glass bottles
|Bars, recycling centers
|Walls and partitions
|Reclaimed wood
|Old furniture, building scraps
|Structure and furniture
|Eco mortar
|Mix of soil and cement
|To hold bottles together
One bottle at a time, this couple redefined what home can mean — and what sustainability really looks like in practice.
