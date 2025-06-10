They built a house with 8,000 bottles — and it's fully livable

Spanish couple uses glass bottles to build a seven-room house — here’s how

What if trash became the foundation of your dream home? That’s exactly what a Spanish couple did by building a seven-room house using 8,000 glass bottles — and no prior construction experience.

Photo: Instagram by @casadesal.eco Дом из бутылок

They spent two years crafting a sustainable, low-cost structure filled with personality and ecological values. The result? A truly unique home that doesn’t compromise on comfort or aesthetics.

This story published by AS shows how the couple used upcycled materials to build every corner of the house — with electricity, plumbing, and insulation included.

Materials used in the house

Material Source Use Glass bottles Bars, recycling centers Walls and partitions Reclaimed wood Old furniture, building scraps Structure and furniture Eco mortar Mix of soil and cement To hold bottles together

Myths vs. facts

Myth: Bottle houses are weak

Fact: With good design, they’re strong and well-insulated.

Myth: Recycled buildings cost more

Fact: This project stayed within a tight budget.

FAQ

Who built the house?

Just the couple, with some occasional help from friends.

Is it fully functional?

Yes — electricity, plumbing, and insulation included.

Why it matters

Resilience: Turning waste into shelter

Creative design: Every room tells a story

Every room tells a story Personal impact: Small acts can drive big change

One bottle at a time, this couple redefined what home can mean — and what sustainability really looks like in practice.