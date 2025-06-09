What passengers do on planes when they think no one is watching

A plane is a small, shared space where hundreds of people are stuck together for hours. And while most travelers follow the rules, there are always those who treat the cabin like their own living room.
From barefoot seat invaders to nonstop talkers and loud media fans, certain behaviors defy logic — and patience. If you've flown more than once, you've probably met at least one of them.
This Newsinfo.ru article breaks down the most outrageous passenger types and how to handle them without losing your cool.
|Type
|Behavior
|How to deal
|“Barefoot Warrior”
|Removes shoes and rests feet on other seats
|Politely ask them or call flight crew
|“Seat Masseur”
|Kicks or pushes your seat constantly
|Speak calmly or ask for help
|“No-headphones Hero”
|Plays videos/music loudly
|Suggest headphones or alert crew
|“The Chatty Stranger”
|Talks endlessly throughout the flight
|Use nonverbal cues to end conversation
Fun fact: studies show that passenger behavior causes more discomfort than turbulence or delays. So next time you fly, take off your shoes — but maybe only once you're home.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Recent genetic studies on 9000-year-old skeletons prove that the theory of migration waves from Africa is wrong.