Coca-Cola as a cleaning product? Here’s where it works — and where it doesn’t

Coca-Cola's surprising uses at home
Society

Most people think of Coca-Cola as a drink — but it also has a strange second life: as a household cleaner. Thanks to its acidity, this soda can dissolve rust, loosen burnt food, and even clean toilets.

Photo: flickr.com by SuSanA Secretariat, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
It works similarly to some commercial cleaners due to its phosphoric acid and low pH. While it’s not a miracle product, it can help in a pinch — especially if you’re out of other supplies.

According to this guide published by Pravda.ru, there are a few specific ways to use Coca-Cola around the house — and also some warnings on when not to.

Where Coca-Cola actually works

Use What it does How to use
Toilet bowl Breaks down rust and stains Pour, let sit 1 hour, scrub
Burnt pans Loosens residue Boil Coke inside pan, rinse
Car battery terminals Removes corrosion Pour gently, wipe with cloth
Tile and grout Lifts grease and mildew Apply with sponge, rinse off

Cleaning myths about Coca-Cola

  • Myth: “If it cleans metal, it’s dangerous to drink.”
    Fact: Its acidity is similar to lemon juice. Safe in small amounts.
  • Myth: “It leaves sticky residue everywhere.”
    Fact: Only if you don’t rinse. A quick water rinse removes all sugar.

Where you should NOT use it

  • Porous surfaces (marble, wood) — may stain.
  • Fabric — can leave marks or attract ants.
  • Aluminum cookware — risk of discoloration.

As a backup cleaner, Coca-Cola earns its spot in DIY hacks — but like all tricks, it’s not universal. Use it wisely and rinse well.

