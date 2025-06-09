Coca-Cola as a cleaning product? Here’s where it works — and where it doesn’t

Most people think of Coca-Cola as a drink — but it also has a strange second life: as a household cleaner. Thanks to its acidity, this soda can dissolve rust, loosen burnt food, and even clean toilets.
It works similarly to some commercial cleaners due to its phosphoric acid and low pH. While it’s not a miracle product, it can help in a pinch — especially if you’re out of other supplies.
According to this guide published by Pravda.ru, there are a few specific ways to use Coca-Cola around the house — and also some warnings on when not to.
|Use
|What it does
|How to use
|Toilet bowl
|Breaks down rust and stains
|Pour, let sit 1 hour, scrub
|Burnt pans
|Loosens residue
|Boil Coke inside pan, rinse
|Car battery terminals
|Removes corrosion
|Pour gently, wipe with cloth
|Tile and grout
|Lifts grease and mildew
|Apply with sponge, rinse off
As a backup cleaner, Coca-Cola earns its spot in DIY hacks — but like all tricks, it’s not universal. Use it wisely and rinse well.
