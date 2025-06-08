World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
How to save on laundry: secrets to reducing the cost of clothing care

How to save on laundry and clothing care: effective tips
Did you know that laundry can be one of the biggest sources of water and energy waste in your home? But, with a few simple habits, you can cut your monthly laundry costs by up to 30%.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by Dejan Krsmanovic, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
If you're looking for ways to reduce your expenses, we'll show you how small changes can lead to big savings. And best of all, it won't sacrifice the quality of your wash.

According to this home savings guide published by Pravda.ru, simple adjustments such as changing water temperature and optimizing your laundry machine usage can make a big difference.

What increases your laundry bill?

Condition Washing cost What to do
High temperature washing High energy consumption Wash with cold water
Frequent fabric softener use Increased product consumption Reduce fabric softener use
Washing large loads More energy consumption Split loads into smaller cycles
Drying in the machine High electricity usage Air dry clothes

Common laundry myths

  • Myth: Washing with hot water is always more effective
    Fact: Cold washing also removes dirt without damaging clothes.
  • Myth: You need fabric softener for soft clothes
    Fact: Overuse of fabric softener increases laundry costs unnecessarily.

Bonus tips for saving on laundry

  • Avoid overloading the washing machine for an efficient wash.
  • Dry clothes naturally to save on electricity.
  • Use less detergent and fabric softener to reduce costs.

Small changes can lead to big savings. Adjust your habits and save on laundry without losing efficiency and comfort.

