How to save on laundry: secrets to reducing the cost of clothing care

Did you know that laundry can be one of the biggest sources of water and energy waste in your home? But, with a few simple habits, you can cut your monthly laundry costs by up to 30%.
If you're looking for ways to reduce your expenses, we'll show you how small changes can lead to big savings. And best of all, it won't sacrifice the quality of your wash.
According to this home savings guide published by Pravda.ru, simple adjustments such as changing water temperature and optimizing your laundry machine usage can make a big difference.
|Condition
|Washing cost
|What to do
|High temperature washing
|High energy consumption
|Wash with cold water
|Frequent fabric softener use
|Increased product consumption
|Reduce fabric softener use
|Washing large loads
|More energy consumption
|Split loads into smaller cycles
|Drying in the machine
|High electricity usage
|Air dry clothes
Small changes can lead to big savings. Adjust your habits and save on laundry without losing efficiency and comfort.
