How to save on laundry: secrets to reducing the cost of clothing care

How to save on laundry and clothing care: effective tips

Did you know that laundry can be one of the biggest sources of water and energy waste in your home? But, with a few simple habits, you can cut your monthly laundry costs by up to 30%.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by Dejan Krsmanovic, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ стирка

If you're looking for ways to reduce your expenses, we'll show you how small changes can lead to big savings. And best of all, it won't sacrifice the quality of your wash.

According to this home savings guide published by Pravda.ru, simple adjustments such as changing water temperature and optimizing your laundry machine usage can make a big difference.

What increases your laundry bill?

Condition Washing cost What to do High temperature washing High energy consumption Wash with cold water Frequent fabric softener use Increased product consumption Reduce fabric softener use Washing large loads More energy consumption Split loads into smaller cycles Drying in the machine High electricity usage Air dry clothes

Common laundry myths

Myth: Washing with hot water is always more effective

Fact: Cold washing also removes dirt without damaging clothes.

Myth: You need fabric softener for soft clothes

Fact: Overuse of fabric softener increases laundry costs unnecessarily.

Bonus tips for saving on laundry

Avoid overloading the washing machine for an efficient wash.

Dry clothes naturally to save on electricity.

Use less detergent and fabric softener to reduce costs.

Small changes can lead to big savings. Adjust your habits and save on laundry without losing efficiency and comfort.