How to decorate your walls on a budget — 6 creative ways to refresh your space

You don’t need a full renovation or expensive art to give your space a fresh look. With just a few inexpensive materials and a bit of creativity, you can completely transform your walls.
Whether you rent or just want to avoid drilling, there are dozens of easy solutions — from printed posters to string photos, LED lights or even masking tape patterns.
Many options require zero tools and can be installed in minutes — then removed just as easily if your style changes.
According to a recent article, these tips are ideal for anyone on a budget, especially in small or rented spaces.
|Idea
|Cost
|Source
|Visual effect
|Printed posters or collages
|Free–$5
|Home printer or magazines
|Modern or vintage touch
|Fabric wall hangings
|$3–10
|Old scarves or leftover fabric
|Boho or soft texture
|Photo garland
|$2–5
|Photos + string + clips
|Personal and warm
|Decorative tape or stickers
|$1–3
|Stationery store
|Bold graphic shapes
|Dry branches or twigs
|Free
|Outdoors
|Minimal and natural
|LED string lights
|$5–12
|Online or local store
|Cozy, soft lighting
Fun fact: some of the most praised interiors in magazines began with nothing more than string, pins, and imagination. Sometimes the simplest solutions are the most stylish.
