Hyatt expands in Bulgaria’s Sunny Beach — more comfort on the Black Sea coast

Sunny Beach has long been known as a budget-friendly seaside escape — but Hyatt is changing that image. The hotel group has expanded its resort on Bulgaria’s coast, bringing upscale amenities to the popular Black Sea destination.
The expansion includes more suites, new pool areas, and high-end dining options. Travelers now have access to wellness packages, rooftop bars and sea-facing spa treatments — all without leaving the EU's visa-free zone for many tourists.
What makes it stand out: direct beach access, year-round comfort, and a mix of local charm and international hospitality standards.
According to a recent announcement, the resort will also launch partnerships with local wineries and host international events in 2025.
|Before
|After
|Perfect for
|One building, 90 rooms
|+120 new rooms, spa wing
|Couples and families
|One restaurant
|Three, including rooftop dining
|Foodies and sunset lovers
|Basic outdoor pool
|Indoor & heated pools
|Year-round use
|No event space
|Conference & coworking rooms
|Corporate travelers, retreats
Fun fact: Sunny Beach is now positioning itself as the “Balkan Riviera” — and with Hyatt’s latest upgrade, it’s getting closer than ever.
