Hyatt expands in Bulgaria’s Sunny Beach — more comfort on the Black Sea coast

Sunny Beach has long been known as a budget-friendly seaside escape — but Hyatt is changing that image. The hotel group has expanded its resort on Bulgaria’s coast, bringing upscale amenities to the popular Black Sea destination.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by Cherubino, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ солнечный берег

The expansion includes more suites, new pool areas, and high-end dining options. Travelers now have access to wellness packages, rooftop bars and sea-facing spa treatments — all without leaving the EU's visa-free zone for many tourists.

What makes it stand out: direct beach access, year-round comfort, and a mix of local charm and international hospitality standards.

According to a recent announcement, the resort will also launch partnerships with local wineries and host international events in 2025.

🏨 What’s new at Hyatt Sunny Beach

Before After Perfect for One building, 90 rooms +120 new rooms, spa wing Couples and families One restaurant Three, including rooftop dining Foodies and sunset lovers Basic outdoor pool Indoor & heated pools Year-round use No event space Conference & coworking rooms Corporate travelers, retreats

📉 Myth vs truth

Myth: Black Sea resorts are outdated.

Truth: Brands like Hyatt are raising the bar significantly.

Truth: It now offers 4–5 star options with great value.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need a visa to visit?

Not if you're from most countries in the Americas or Europe — check local agreements.

Is it child-friendly?

Yes — there are family zones, pools, and kids’ programs.

When's the best time to go?

May–September for beach season; fall and spring for relaxation and wellness.

Fun fact: Sunny Beach is now positioning itself as the “Balkan Riviera” — and with Hyatt’s latest upgrade, it’s getting closer than ever.